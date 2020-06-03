NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday chose to send a mix of incumbents and challengers to both the Neosho City Council and the Board of Education during local elections, according to complete but unofficial results in Newton County.
In the council race, challenger Tyler DeWitt, 41, received 739 votes, or 41.1%, for the lone council seat up for grabs. DeWitt, owner of DeWitt Custom Homes and operations manager for the Lowe’s store in Neosho, defeated incumbent Jon Stephens, 42, who received 578 votes, or 32.2%, and contender Clyde Hopper, 76, who garnered 478 votes, or 26.6%. Stephens was seeking a second council term, while Hopper was in his first bid for a City Council seat.
The Neosho City Council consists of five members who are elected at large by voters for three-year terms.
The three open seats in the school board race, each a three-year term, went to the top three vote-getters: incumbents Kim Wood and David Steele, and challenger Melissa Wright.
Wood, 58, of Neosho, was reelected to a third term on the board by garnering 2,366 votes, or 29.2%. She works in real estate sales at Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri and previously worked at Joplin South Middle School as a part-time secretary for the school’s counselor.
Wright, 40, of Neosho, received 2,266 votes, or 28%, in the school board race. A lifelong Neosho resident, she is a life and health insurance agent and owner of Wright Quote Insurance in Neosho, as well as a published children’s author.
Steele, 40, of Neosho, received 1,901 votes, or 23.4%; he was chosen by the Board of Education to fill a vacant seat following an unsuccessful bid last year. Steele works as the department manager at the Carthage-based Schreiber Foods.
Kevin Butler, 53, of Neosho, came in with 1,560 votes, or 19.2%, in the school board race. A U.S. Navy veteran and independent management information specialist, this was his third bid for a school board seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.