Advance voters in Newton County appear to approve of a city council expansion and a school bond proposal but a levy increase for an ambulance district suggests a toss-up.
According to unofficial results of in-person and mail-in absentee voting from the Newton County Clerk's office:
• Advance voters across Newton County were split by one vote against Proposition 1, a measure that effectively increased the levy for the Newton County Ambulance District, by a vote of 2,599 to 2,600.
• Advance voters in the Seneca R-7 School District favored a bond issue for new facilities by a vote of 583 to 199.
• Advance voters in Neosho appear to be in favor of expanding the city council from five to seven members, with 812 votes in favor and 379 against.
Interest in the presidential election and pandemic concerns fueled a tremendous increase in absentee voting this election. Newton County broke a record set during the 2016 cycle a week before Nov. 3 — the county reported 6,230 absentee votes Tuesday night.
Counting of ballots from Newton County's other precincts are currently under way.
