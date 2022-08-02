NEOSHO, Mo. — Because candidates from no other party ran, two Republicans won seats to Newton County offices Tuesday.
For Newton County presiding commissioner, Daniel Swem won with 45% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results. He earned 4,177 votes, defeating District 1 Commissioner Alan Cook with 2,941 votes, and challengers Kevin VanStory and Rick McCully, with 1,287 and 807 votes respectively.
Cook’s term as District 1 Commissioner expires in 2024. Swem replaces Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt, who has retired from the post.
Swem, 54, has lived in Neosho for the past 52 years. He is the owner of Swem’s Construction, which has been in operation for 25 years. He is also a property manager and investor. He graduated from Neosho High School in 1986. Swem has previously served on the Neosho Parks Board.
For Newton County Auditor, Matt Major won election with 4,013 votes. Raleigh Ritter received 3,744 votes, and Ian Liss received 1,031 votes.
Major, 41, is a lifelong Neosho resident. He earned a degree in accounting and finance from Missouri Southern State University, and he is currently a bookkeeper for Major Enterprises. This is his first attempt at elective office.
Because they will run unopposed, they are set to begin their terms in January.
