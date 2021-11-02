ORONOGO, Mo. — By a margin of 23 votes, Oronogo residents said "yes" on Tuesday to a proposal to sell the city’s natural gas distribution service to Spire, the private gas utility that serves much of the rest of western Missouri, for $620,000.
Fewer than 100 of the 1,653 eligible voters in the three precincts that cover Oronogo voted in the election for a 5.26% voter turnout.
The final count was 55 "yes" to 32 "no" on the proposal.
Oronogo Mayor Charles Wilkins said he was happy with the results.
“On to the next step,” he said on Tuesday night after hearing the results. “I’m pleased the voters saw things the way we did and voted for the sale. Now we’ll try to get it through the next steps in the process, hopefully as flawlessly as possible so there’s no confusion.”
The next step is in Spire’s court. Spire has to present the purchase to the Missouri Public Service Commission for its approval before the franchise sale becomes final.
Wilkins and Cliff Garrett, with Spire Energy, both said the sale would likely not be final until the spring of 2022.
The proposal called for the city to sell its gas distribution system to Spire for a cost of $620,000.
Oronogo is the only city in Jasper County and one of only 35 cities in Missouri that own their natural gas distribution system.
The system includes about 8.1 miles of gas mains with about 268 homes on the system.
Wilkins said late in October that developers were working on housing additions that could add as many as 573 homes to Oronogo in the next few years.
Garrett, with Spire, told the Globe last month that once the sale is final, Oronogo customers would be paying the same rates that customers in Joplin and the rest of Jasper County pay for natural gas.
Garrett and Wilkins both said average household gas users in Oronogo should see a small decrease in their gas bills mainly because of the customer charge, but the price per unit of gas they charge will be similar.
Spire charges $20 for every gas meter on a property while Oronogo charges $26 per meter.
“Our Spire rates are listed, and you can find them on our website at spireenergy.com,” Garrett said. “Our entire Missouri west region is under the same rates everywhere from St. Joseph and Kansas City to Joplin, and Oronogo will be included in those rates. There won’t be a specific rate for Oronogo; it’ll just be our normal rates that are across all our Missouri West customers, which is 500,000-plus customers. It would be the same that someone in Joplin can pay.”
