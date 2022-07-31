NEOSHO, Mo. — Four Republicans are running to become presiding commissioner of the Newton County Commission.
While they have different top priorities for the county, all of them say better communication with other county officeholders and governmental jurisdictions would help the county avoid being involved in lawsuits.
Newton County’s next presiding commissioner will esssentialy be elected in Tuesday’s primary, because candidates from no other party filed for the office. The candidates for presiding commissioner are Daniel Swem, Kevin VanStory, Alan Cook and Rick McCully.
Top priorities
Each of the candidates shared many of the same topics as priorities for their agenda if elected to the position. The Globe asked each candidate to cite their top priority.
• Swem, 54, has lived in Neosho for the past 52 years. He is the owner of Swem’s Construction, which has been in operation for 25 years. He is also a property manager and investor. He has previously served on the Neosho Parks Board.
His top priority is improved communication equipment for the county’s police and fire departments, noting that many of the smaller departments are not on the same system as the bigger cities and county.
“All of our rural fire departments do not have a radio system to communicate with the county,” Swem said. “They have requested it for a few years, and it is an easy fix. ... We are going to have another catastrophe, and they have to be able to communicate.”
• VanStory, 58, has lived in Neosho for the past 38 years. He is a real estate broker with SWMO Homes, and was previously the general manager for Don’s Honda.
VanStory said his top priority would be business development. In his experience working in real estate, VanStory said that the county lost out on attracting several large companies that could have brought around 10,000 jobs over the last 20 years, he said.
“Workforce is one of the most critical things, because that kind of growth can be lucrative for Newton County,” VanStory said. “People forget that Newton County had the wherewithal to build rockets that put us in space and on the moon.”
• Cook, 60, is a lifelong Newton County resident who lives in Granby. He has served as an associate commissioner for District 1 of the Newton County Commission for the past nine years. Before that, he worked in information technology and human resources.
He previously served on the Board of Education for the East Newton School District.
Cook said that his priority would be developing broadband internet services throughout the county, noting that such a service can be an economic boon and workforce developer, and that his 25 years of experience in the field helps him make informed development decisions.
“I have a lot of good friends living in rural Missouri who have high-dollar jobs because they have good internet and can work from home,” Cook said. “It’s a backbone, and one of the first things companies ask about when they are looking at the county.”
• McCully, 70, has lived in Newton County since 1964, and resides between Granby and Neosho. Now retired, he continues to work in sports officating.
McCully previously served two terms on the East Newton School Board, including two years as president. He also served two terms on the Granby City Council and two more terms as mayor of Granby.
McCully said his top priority is improving communication between county officials — something his previous experience in city and school government will help him manage.
“We should all be in this together, we should all be working together,” McCully said. “It takes just being open, visiting with them and going to meet with them, getting to know them better.”
Courtroom woes
Over the last few years, the Newton County Commission has been involved in legal battles with other officeholders and jurisdictions, including lawsuits with:
• Two other county officeholders over the use of data services.
• The city of Neosho over TIF district revenues.
• The 40th Judicial Circuit of Missouri Courts over courtroom usage.
In each case, the commission was effectively in a defensive position — as a defendant in the first two and a plaintiff resisting a court order in the third. The Globe asked the candidates what steps they could take to avoid being involved in future lawsuits.
Swem said he believes better communication and direction from the commission is needed, and will draw from his experience in construction and his relationships with many of the other officeholders.
“What I plan to do is effectively find the biggest dining room table,” he said. “I’d like to ask them to meet at least once a month. We need to work together. This is the taxpayers’ money, and we have to work better for taxpayers.”
VanStory also said communication from the commission was a key issue for the other parties. The suits have cost the county too much extra money, he said, and his management skills in real estate and car dealerships will help him find common ground.
“I am a good facilitator, and I can get things done without having to bully or intimidate others,” VanStory said. “It’s about finding equal, positive ground. It has to be a win-win for everyone. It is not a win if someone loses.”
Cook, a member of the commission, said that each of the cases stemmed from an attempt at working with the entities involved for better solutions, and that he was disappointed in how the cases ended up in court. He said he plans to improve communication and teamwork among agencies if elected.
“I hate to have turmoil within,” he said. “We have enough problems outside (the courthouse) to solve, such as people destroying county roads,” Cook said. “We need to be collectively a team to move the county forward.”
While he hasn’t seen many cases in a short time, McCully said he has been on a governmental board that found itself in court. He said he did not want to point fingers about responsibility for each of the county cases without knowing facts behind them but thought communication could have been partly responsible.
“I have tried to do that in the past,” McCully said. “When I was mayor, we had problems with different departments. When you sit down and talk, things can be worked out face to face without having to go to court.”
