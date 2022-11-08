Marijuana

Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will head to the polls to decide the fate of a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over. If Amendment 3 is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize marijuana use for adults.

Early election results from Missouri's Secretary of State show that an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana is neck-and-neck, while a question calling for a Constitutional convention was failing.

With nearly 1,613 of the Missouri's 3,266 precincts in:

Constitutional Amendment 3, legalizing marijuana use by adults in Missouri, was failing by a slim margin.

It had received 595,701 "Yes" votes, or 49.5%, and 607,282 "No" votes, or 50.5%.

The question on whether or not to hold a Constitutional Convention in Missouri also was failing.

It had received 106,033 "yes" votes, or 31.8%, and 227,596 "No" votes, or 68.2.%

