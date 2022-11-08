Early election results from Missouri's Secretary of State show that an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana is neck-and-neck, while a question calling for a Constitutional convention was failing.
With nearly 1,613 of the Missouri's 3,266 precincts in:
Constitutional Amendment 3, legalizing marijuana use by adults in Missouri, was failing by a slim margin.
It had received 595,701 "Yes" votes, or 49.5%, and 607,282 "No" votes, or 50.5%.
The question on whether or not to hold a Constitutional Convention in Missouri also was failing.
It had received 106,033 "yes" votes, or 31.8%, and 227,596 "No" votes, or 68.2.%
