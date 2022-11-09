Similar to what took place nationally, local and statewide voters on Tuesday supported Republican candidates, incumbents and newcomers alike, for six state offices.
According to www.okelections.us, 50.3% of registered Oklahoma voters turned out to the polls. With all 1,984 precincts reporting, below are the unofficial results.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Incumbent Matt Pinnell fended off challenges from Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Ford and Libertarian Chris Powell to retain the second-most powerful elected position in Oklahoma.
Pinnell, of Tulsa, garnered 743,351 votes, or 64.8%. Alizadeh-Ford collected 355,362 votes, or 31%. Powell racked up 47,167 total votes.
On the local front, Ottawa County voters overwhelmingly supported Pinnell, giving the state's lieutenant governor 5,622 votes, or 73.3%. Alizadeh-Ford received 1,769 votes, or 23%; and Powell received fewer than 300 votes.
STATE TREASURER
Republican Todd Russ won the open state treasurer seat Tuesday, receiving 737,887 votes, or 64.7%. Democrat Charles de Coune garnered 349,507 votes, or 30.6%. Libertarian Gregory Sadler received just 4.5% of the vote. Incumbent Randy McDaniel, a Republican, chose to not run for reelection.
Ottawa County voters also supported Russ, who garnered 5,509 votes, or 73.3%. De Coune received 1,836 votes, or 24%, while Sadler received 275 votes, or 3.6%.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Incumbent Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Kathryn Osborn retained her position Tuesday, easily defeating her challengers. Osborn received 746,368 votes, or 65.6%. Democrat Jack Henderson garnered 333,364 votes, or 29.3%. Libertarian candidate Will Daugherty received 5% of the vote, or 56,945 votes.
On the local front, Ottawa County voters on Tuesday put their votes behind Osborn, who collected 5,453 votes, or 71.7%. Henderson collected 1,860 votes, or 24.4%, while Daughtery received 268 votes.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Former Republican state Sen. Kim David easily won the open seat, receiving 721,425 votes, or 63.5%. Democrat challenger Margaret Warigia Bowman nabbed 350,869 votes, or 30.8%. Independent candidate Don Underwood received 63,812 votes, or 5.6%.
Local voters also supported David, giving her 5,339 votes, or 70.1%. Bowman received 1,845 votes, or 24.2%, while Underwood nabbed 423 votes, or 5.5%.
EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
Republican Ryan Walters prevailed in a tight race with Democrat challenger Jena Nelson on Tuesday for the chief education officer of the state; Walters received 649,710 votes, or 56.7%. Nelson garnered 494,514 votes, or 43.2%.
Locally, Walters had no problem gaining the support of Ottawa County voters, collecting 5,058 votes, or 66.1%, over Nelson's 2,587 votes, or 33.8% of the vote.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Gentner Drummond defeated his Libertarian challenger Tuesday, garnering 791,763 votes, or 73.7%. Challenger Lynda Steele received 281,608 votes, or 26.2%.
Ottawa County voters also overwhelmingly supported Gentner on Tuesday, giving him 5,816 votes, or 81.1%. Steele received 1,352 votes, or 18.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.