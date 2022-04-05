With severe storm season approaching this spring, voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted in favor of two separate bond issues to fund multiple storm shelters in two school districts.
In McDonald County, voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition KIDS, with 907 "yes" votes, or 76.3%, to 282 "no" votes, or 23.7%. Needing a four-sevenths voter majority to pass, the $21.5 million bond issue will fund construction of six Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved storm shelters to existing district school buildings — five elementary and primary schools in Anderson, Noel, Pineville, Rocky Comfort and White Rock, as well as Anderson Middle School.
None of the half-dozen buildings currently have on-site storm shelters, school officials said; the new shelters also will double as classrooms or gymnasiums.
The bond issue will also pay for renovations to a nurse’s office and office space at Pineville Elementary; classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City Elementary; and paved parking lots at six additional schools, including McDonald County High School.
With the passage of the no-tax increase bond issue, the current property tax rate remains at $3.42.
Voters in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, meanwhile, approved on Tuesday a $3.5 million bond issue — with 117 "yes" votes to 76 "no" votes, or 60.25% in favor — to fund school facility improvements to several school buildings. The proposition needed a 60% majority vote to pass.
With its passage, funding will be used to renovate and build new restrooms and new gymnasium bleachers as well as a new roof at the elementary school building. The elementary school will also receive a new FEMA-rated storm shelter.
A tornado struck Quapaw in late April 2014, entering the city from the southwest and cutting diagonally through the community, killing one person. The 500-person shelter will provide safe harbor for schoolchildren during inclement weather while doubling as classrooms and a music room.
Ottawa County voters haven’t approved a bond issue in Quapaw in more than 30 years, school officials said. The current mill rate in Quapaw will go from 43.96 to 58.13 mills. This is a difference of 14.17 mills; for every $100 a homeowner pays in property tax, it will be about a $1.66 per month increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.