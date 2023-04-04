Joplin voters on Tuesday ousted the two incumbents on the Board of Education and seated newcomers Marda Schroeder, Veronica Gatz Scheurich and Matthew Robertson, according to complete but unofficial election results from the Jasper and Newton county clerks' offices.
They will join current board members Rylee Hartwell and John Hird, whose terms expire next year, and Donald L. Greenlee II and David Weaver, whose terms expire in 2025.
Schroeder, 64, of Joplin, is a retired teacher and counselor from the Joplin School District. She holds a master’s degree in school counseling. Scheurich, 44, of Joplin, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri and currently works in finance and investments. Robertson, 38, of Joplin, holds an associate degree from Crowder College and is the owner of the Technology Center in Joplin.
The seven candidates received the following number of votes in Jasper County, with 21 of 21 precincts reporting: Schroeder, 1,110; incumbent and current board Vice President Derek Gander, 737; Robertson, 1,024; Scheurich, 1,020; challenger Michelle Steverson, 752; incumbent and current board President Jeff Koch, 935; and challenger Michael D. Landis, 951.
The candidates received the following number of votes in Newton County, with nine of nine precincts reporting: Schroeder, 390; Gander, 245; Robertson, 286; Scheurich, 413; Steverson, 210; Koch, 359; and Landis, 316.
Joplin voters have a history over the past decade of ousting a sitting school board president who was up for reelection, and they did so again Tuesday by not supporting Koch's bid for reelection. Voters previously chose not to reelect then-presidents Koch in 2018, Anne Sharp in 2015 and Jeff Flowers in 2014.
Tuesday's three winners were among the candidates who raised the most money for this election. According to campaign finance records, Scheurich had raised $11,970, Schroeder had raised $1,162.52, and Robertson had raised $1,321.
