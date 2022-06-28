Incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday rolled past three challengers in the GOP primary and will now focus on Joy Hofmeister, the current state superintendent of education, who defeated her Democratic opponent to head toward the Nov. 8 general election.
With about 90% of the vote counted Tuesday night, Stitt had garnered 218,713 votes, or 68% of the tally, in the gubernatorial contest. He defeated, Joel Kintsel, his next closest competitor, who received about 45,000 votes. Kintsel is the director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, an appointive post.
Hofmeister had received 88,116 votes, or 61% of the tally, in her victory over Constance Johnson, a former longtime state senator, who said she wanted to be the first Black-Indigenous governor in the U.S. Hofmeister was first elected to her education post in 2015 as a Republican.
Stitt founded Gateway Mortgage in 2000 in Tulsa and turned it into a nationwide company. He graduated from high school in Norman and holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University at Stillwater.
He came in second in the gubernatorial primary in 2018 but won a runoff and then handily defeated Democrat Drew Edmondson in the general election. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump.
In the primary Tuesday, his other GOP opponents were Mark Sherwood and Moira McCabe.
Hofmeister has served as superintendent of education since 2015, when she defeated the GOP incumbent in the primary and then a Democrat in the general election. She was reelected to her post in 2018. She announced in October 2021 that she planned to change her party affiliation to Democratic to run for governor this year.
The ballot in the general election will also include an independent and a Libertarian candidate.
