It will be split between an operations fun that would address staffing and salaries, and a capital improvement fund that would be used for purchasing equipment. The city has been working since 2010 to restore numbers of staff members to levels before 2010, when a recession and financial problems led to layoffs.
Newton County voters also approved a separate half-cent sales tax to fund services related to dispatching emergency calls and other emergency services, 4,501 to 2,422, passing with 65% approval. It is expected to raise almost $3.6 million annually.
Almost half of that money will go toward funding the Newton County Central Dispatch Center. The county in response will also eliminate a tax paid by land-line telephone customers and waive fees that cities in Newton County pay for dispatch services. The other half will be split between the sheriff's department and three Newton County cities.
The two yes votes means purchases made inside the city limits of Neosho will increase by a full percent.
