CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An incumbent and three newcomers are vying Tuesday for two of the four seats on the Carl Junction City Council that will be on the election ballot.
Don Marshall, a longtime incumbent, is being challenged by the former executive director of the local Chamber of Commerce, Gary Stubblefield, for a Ward 1 seat. Two newcomers, Cory Mounts and Bob McAfee, are contending for the Ward 3 seat.
• Marshall, 79, of Carl Junction, is a retired deputy with Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. He’s been on and off the City Council for about 14 years. He grew up and graduated from high school in Stockton. He graduated from the Missouri Southern State University criminal justice program. He’s lived in the Carl Junction area for 45 years.
• Stubblefield, 58, of Carl Junction, is a salesman with Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri and formerly worked as the executive director of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. He’s a graduate of Joplin’s Parkwood High School and attended Missouri Southern State University. He’s a lifelong resident of Carl Junction, and this is his first bid for City Council.
• Mounts, 45, of Carl Junction, is in medical sales. He received a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from William Jewell College. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017, but this is his first bid for the council. He’s lived in Carl Junction for the past eight years.
• McAfee, 64, of Carl Junction, has been a plumbing salesman for a decade. He received a degree in business from Missouri Southern State University. He’s been elected to the Briarbrook Community Improvement District Board, but this is his first time running for council. He’s lived in the area for 40 years.
The other council candidates — Mike Burns, incumbent for Ward 1, and Roger Spencer, incumbent for Ward 4 — are running unopposed for reelection.
USE TAX
Voters in Carl Junction on Tuesday also again are being asked to approve a 2.5% local use tax on products bought out of state or online.
It’s the third time in three years voters will be asked to OK the proposal, which city officials say would generate between $200,000 and $500,000 in additional annual revenue.
The Missouri Department of Revenue’s website says towns and counties in Missouri, with voter approval, may impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax.
A use tax applies at the place where the property purchased out of state is stored, used or consumed.
Officials say not having a use tax gives online sellers an unfair advantage over local retailers, who are required to collect sales taxes on purchases.
Carl Junction officials say passage of the use tax this year can help the city recover financially from the costs of recovery efforts from the May 22, 2019, tornado.
SCHOOL BOARD
Given that only three seats would have listed on the ballot this spring and that only three candidates filed for those seats, the district decided to forgo the expense and effort of conducting an election this year. The three candidates are incumbents Travis Spencer and Brian Massey, and newcomer Rob Herron.
