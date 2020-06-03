Joplin’s two oldest elementary schools will be merged into one new building after voters on Tuesday approved a $25 million bond issue for the project.
With all precincts reporting late Tuesday, Joplin School District voters across Jasper and Newton counties cast 3,686 votes in favor of the bond issue and 977 votes against it, according to complete but unofficial election results. The measure needed a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass; it received 79% of the vote.
Superintendent Melinda Moss, in a statement to the Globe, called Tuesday a “happy night.”
“Our patrons recognized this as a grand opportunity to move our district forward for the future of our students,” she said. “We are grateful that our community supports its schools and recognizes the crucial role a strong educational system plays in the overall vitality of Joplin. We thank you and are excited to roll up our sleeves and get busy with the work of delivering a safe and equitable learning environment for our kids and community.”
The new 67,500-square-foot elementary school, which is anticipated to cost an estimated $19.6 million, will be built atop Dover Hill and will hold up to 450 students. The 17.83 acres at the former Joplin park will be transferred to the district from the city of Joplin at no cost to either party.
Its size will be proportional, in terms of square footage per student, to other school buildings in the district, helping to eliminate what district officials have said are small and inadequate classroom sizes at Columbia and West Central. The property will have vehicle entrances and exits on both Main Street and Murphy Boulevard, and it will connect via sidewalks to nearby parks, including Landreth Park.
Artist renderings show that the school will pay tribute to Columbia and West Central through a brick facade and an “abstract” representation of their two-story design.
The new school also will help alleviate what district officials say are increasing concerns at Columbia, where poor soil conditions and underground mining features have been causing the school’s walls to crack and pull apart. The cracking, which is monitored regularly by engineers, has caused the school’s safe room to be closed permanently.
The school district has pledged to raze Columbia and either raze or sell West Central, both of which were built in the 1920s, to avoid leaving vacant buildings in those neighborhoods.
The bond issue also includes approximately $2.875 million to construct an 8,325-square-foot addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St., to ease overcrowding there and help eliminate the last modular units in use in the district.
Voters’ approval of the bond issue will extend the district’s current 91-cent debt service levy from 2033, its current expiration date, to a new expiration date of 2040. The owner of a $100,000 house pays $701 annually in taxes under the total current levy, which is $3.69 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.