Voters in Carthage and Miami, Oklahoma, each elected a City Council member in Tuesday's balloting.
In Carthage, incumbent Ed Barlow was returned for a second term in Ward 5, the only contested council race. Barlow won 101 votes while challenger Robert Robbins received 29 votes, according to the complete but unofficial results.
Barlow, 40, is a social studies teacher at Carthage High School. Robbins, 30, has lived in the area for the majority of his life. He graduated in 2009 from Carthage High School and made his first bid for elective office.
Candidates in the city's other four wards were unopposed.
Voters in Miami elected Dwain Sundberg to fill a Ward 3 vacant seat on the Miami City Council, according to complete but unofficial results.
This was the first time the 39-year-old lifetime resident of Miami sought public office. Sundberg, a construction manager, won 146 votes, or nearly 76% of the ballots cast in the race, to claim the seat.
Opponents were Justin Addis, 32, a banker, and Eric Bridges, 32, a police officer in another town. Addis received 38 votes and Bridges received 9 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.