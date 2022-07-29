Whether voters select a Republican or Democratic ballot in Tuesday’s primaries, they will have a choice to make in the race for the 7th District U.S. House seat.
The post has been held by Republicans for decades, most recently by Billy Long. He opted not to run for another House term in favor of running in a crowded field for the U.S. Senate seat from which Roy Blunt will be retiring. The GOP has eight people running for the chance to compete in the November general election while Democrats have three people on the Aug. 2 ballot.
The Democratic candidates are John Woodman, Kristen Radaker Sheafer and Bryce Lockwood. Republicans are Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon.
Republicans
• Wasson, 65, of Nixa, grew up on a farm in Christian County that has been in his family since the Civil War. He graduated in 1974 from Nixa High School, attended Drury University and worked as areal estate developer.
Wasson served in the Missouri Senate, representing the 20th District, which includes Christian, Douglas, Webster and part of Greene County, until 2019. He also served as mayor of Nixa from 1997 to 2002.
• Burlison, 45, of Battlefield, is the current state senator from the 20th District and grew up in the Springfield area.
Burlison graduated in 1995 from Parkview High School in Springfield and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University. He works as an investment adviser for Healthcare LLC, a tax planner and retirement designer with American Tax Strategies LLC, and as a process architect for Cerner Inc.
He served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009 to 2016 and was elected to the Senate in 2018.
• Richards, of Kimberling City, was born in Joplin and graduated from Reeds Spring High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2015 from George Washington University, and has worked as a nonprofit consultant, sports writer and employee of the U.S. Treasury Department.
She works for Children and Screens: Institute of Media and Child Development, a nonprofit organization that studies the effects of screen time and media on children ages 18 and younger.
She ran unsuccessfully in 2020 as a write-in candidate for the 7th District U.S. House post.
• Lombardi-Olive, 63, of Galena, Missouri, was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern politics from Eastern Illinois University.
She has run for the 7th District U.S. House seat three times prior to this election.
• Alexander, of Fair Play, grew up on a dairy farm in Dixon and graduated from Vienna High School.
He went to medical school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and graduated in 1982. He’s practiced as an emergency room physician in Springfield for more than 30 years with Cox Health System.
This is his second run for public office, having previously made an unsuccessful bid for the Missouri House.
• Bryant, 50, of Nixa, was born in Fort Pierce, Florida, and moved to Illinois at age 6 with his family. He graduated from high school in Illinois, and earned degrees in business management and biblical studies from Evangel University in 1995 in Springfield.
He’s currently a pastor and has his own ministry.
This is his first run for office.
• Walker, a native of Springfield, graduated from Parkview High School and attended Missouri State University and was an honor graduate from the ROTC program. He served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel.
He has since taught American history and political science.
• Moon, 63, of Ash Grove, was born in North Carolina.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1985 from Missouri State University and has worked in marketing at Mercy Hospital Springfield.
He served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021, when he was elected to the Missouri Senate representing the 29th District.
Democrats
• Woodman, of Springfield, is a father of six children and has a small computer support business in Springfield.
He’s lived in Springfield for more than 20 years.
• Radaker Sheafer, 34, of Joplin, grew up in Northeast Oklahoma and has lived in Southwest Missouri since 2013.
She currently owns Joplin’s Frosted Cakerie, a business she’s operated for six years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from John Brown University and returned to Oklahoma for a few years before meeting her husband and moving to Missouri.
• Lockwood, 82, of Strafford, has lived in Southwest Missouri since 1978, except for one year in Key West, Florida. Lockwood was medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 13 years in 1973. He otherwise worked as a building contractor foreman and a service station supervisor in charge of 30-plus service stations, and also worked for Exxon. He also owned Lockwood Feed and Grain for over five years and retired from Associated Wholesale Grocers.
He left Florida in 1978 to attend Baptist Bible College in Springfield, graduating in 1981, and then attended Missouri State University.
This is his first run for public office.
