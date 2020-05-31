CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday in suburban and rural areas across Jasper County will decide a number of tax issues and some competitive contests for school boards.
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Missouri for the municipal and school elections that were to have been conducted in April but were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARL JUNCTION FIRE DISTRICT
Carl Junction fire Chief Joe Perkins said calls for service have grown dramatically since the property levy was set when the Carl Junction Fire Protection District was founded in the 1990s, but the district’s budget has remained static since then.
Perkins said the district is asking voters on Tuesday to essentially double the property levy to handle the department’s annual budget to meet the needs of a growing district.
Perkins explained that the levy, which is adjusted every year because of the state’s Hancock Amendment, is supposed to raise about $583,000 per year for the fire district.
After adjusting for delinquent taxpayers, Perkins said the district’s budget runs at about $550,000 annually.
The current year’s property tax levy is 25.24 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. If approved, the ballot proposal would add 25 cents to the current levy for all residents of the fire protection district.
The levy at its current rate costs the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 about $48 annually. Approval of the proposal would almost double that amount.
Perkins said the levy increase, if approved by a simple majority of voters, would increase the district’s revenue to about $1 million, allowing the district to hire more staff and make improvements to equipment.
“We want to try to bolster our response and add more paid, full-time firefighters to be able to have a full, four-person crew operating out of our main station 24 hours a day,” Perkins said. “That’s our initial goal. Right now, we have one paid firefighter in the station for 24 hours. I’m the full-time paid chief, and I’m supposed to work 40 hours a week. When the district was founded in 1990, we were running 250 to 300 calls. Last year, we ran 1,800 calls, and we’re on pace to run 2,000 this year.”
Perkins said the four-person, full-time crew would augment the district’s 32-person volunteer staff.
DUQUESNE SALES TAX
Town officials of Duquesne are hoping voters will authorize a sales tax of an eighth of a cent to address problems with stormwater removal and build a new park on city-owned land near City Hall.
Mayor Gary Heilbrun said the city has stormwater problems in a couple of areas.
He said the city has applied for low-interest loans from the state to address some of them, but a parks and stormwater sales tax will give the city its own funds to fix problems.
“State funds can be slow to come, and as we wait for that money, erosion happens and we have to pay to make repairs to those places,” Heilbrun said. “There are a few places we’d like to address long-term-problem areas as well as some short-term problems.”
POSED AVILLA FIRE DISTRICT
The rural area around Avilla, on the east side of Jasper County, is the last area in the county covered by a volunteer fire department that relies on voluntary dues paid by residents to cover the costs of fire protection.
Fire Chief Tim Gunter said officials are asking voters around Avilla to approve a property tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to cover the costs of establishing a fire protection district.
A 30-cent levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $57 per year.
“We’re the only fire department not to have a tax base,” Gunter said. “We collect dues, and we don’t know every year how many people will pay those dues. We have to figure out how much money we’ll have to spend at our annual meeting every April.
“It’s just getting tougher to survive that way. We’re the only ones left in the county that do it.”
JASPER
For Jasper City Council, Frank Shumard and Adam Hobson are vying for an East Ward seat.
As for three seats on the Jasper School Board, a four-way contest has developed among Danny Cawyer, Andy Heher, Jessica Case and Bradley Moll.
SARCOXIE
Mary Ann Pennington and Greg Seedorf are squaring off for a seat on the Sarcoxie City Council.
A seven-way race has developed among Debra Royce, Kaare Gjeruldsen, Christinia Huff, Richard Salyer, Trey Payne, Larry Jackson and Candi Bowman for three seats on the Board of Education.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
The following candidates were unopposed and virtually assured of election.
• AIRPORT DRIVE: Jim Paul, Mark Rains, Reed Thompson and Jon Fisk.
• ALBA: mayor — write-in; City Council — Nathaniel Artinger.
• ASBURY: mayor — Ben Brown; collector — Ruth Wilson; City Council: Jim Farinacci and Rodney Brewer.
• AVILLA: Fire District directors: Tim Gunter, Alan Martin, Mitch Boggs, Gerald Gunter and Laredo Boggs.
• BROOKLYN HEIGHTS: trustees — Danny Rosenthal, Richard Rector, C. Grant Tryon.
• CARL JUNCTION: City Council — Mike Burns, Roger Spencer; Fire District Board — Connor Cooper.
• CARTERVILLE: City Council — Warren Myers, Jason Meyer, Preston Reynolds, Chris Henkle.
• CARTHAGE: City Council — Juan Topete and Raymond West.
• CAREYTOWN: trustees — Fred Fosdick, Patricia Boman and Ronald Moore
• DUENWEG: mayor — Russell Olds; City Council — Dellaca Reynolds.
• DUQUESNE: City Council — Jane Baine and Rebecca White.
• JASPER: School Board — Chris Lehman (two-year term); City Council — Russell Selvey.
• JOPLIN: School Board — Brent Jordan, Derek Gander and Jeff Koch.
• LA RUSSELL: trustees — Rodney Gunn, Rick Burton, John Carver.
• NECK CITY: City Council — Carl Lewis and Gary Miller.
• ORONOGO: mayor — Ron J. Hall; City Council — Charles Wilkins, Jason Grossman, Kima Burnett.
• PURCELL: mayor — Jerry Welch; City Council — Kelsey Freelend.
• REEDS: trustees — Betty Ellis and Ginger Barnard.
• SARCOXIE: mayor — Don Triplett; City Council — Sharon Black
• WACO: mayor — Dimita Doss; City Council — George Twigger and Anna Twigger.
• WEBB CITY: City Council — Jerry Fisher, Jim Dawson and Ray Edwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.