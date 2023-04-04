WEBB CITY, Mo. — The makeup of the Webb City Board of Education won't change after Tuesday's election.
Voters returned the three incumbents — David E. Collard, Jeanne M. Newby and William Roderique — to the board, according to complete but unofficial results from the Jasper County clerk's office. With 19 of 19 precincts reporting, the three candidates received 713, 603 and 770 votes, respectively.
A challenger, Erin Taylor, received 568 votes.
Collard, 71, has served on the board for 33 years. He formerly worked for Missouri Farm Bureau but is now retired. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Missouri.
Newby, 72, is a community historian, newspaper columnist and published author. She has served on the school board since 2002, and she also previously served a term on the school board from 1990 to 1993. She also served on the Webb City Council from 1980 to 1986.
Roderique, 54, is an accountant who in 1996 co-founded Baker Davis Roderique, CPAs. He has served on the Webb City board for 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Missouri Southern State University.
