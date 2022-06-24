The departure of U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin in a bid for the four-year remainder of Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat has opened a GOP floodgate in Tuesday’s primary elections in Oklahoma.
Fourteen candidates are vying, some more so viably than others, in the race for the U.S. House seat for the 2nd District of Oklahoma. With that many candidates seeking the GOP nod for the post, the nomination could have to wait for a runoff Aug. 23.
Noteable among the 14-candidate field are multiple former and current state lawmakers and at least three members of Indigenous tribes.
But it is nonmembers of either group who had the largest war chests, at least at the time of the three-day filing period in the middle of April:
• Chris Schiller, CEO of Economy Pharmacy in Tulsa and Muskogee, and former president of the Oklahoma Pharmacists’ Association, had about $500,000 on hand, albeit that about half came from a personal loan.
• Johnny Teehee, Muskogee chief of police, had $250,000 on hand, with about $210,000 coming from a personal loan.
But the largest group, those with current or former experience in the state Capitol, are:
• Josh Brecheen is a former state Senate member for the 6th District.
• David Durby, a pharmacist, is a former state representative.
• Avery Frix, of Frix Construction, is a state representative for the 13th House District.
• Marty Quinn is a state senator for the 2nd District and former state House member.
• Dustin Roberts is a state representative for the 21st District and deputy floor leader in the House.
Those affiliated with tribal organizations are:
• Guy Barker is secretary-treasurer of the Quapaw Nation.
• Pamela Gordon is a grant analyst with the Choctaw Nation.
• Wes Nofire is Cherokee Nation tribal councilor.
Others seeking the GOP nomination are:
• John Bennett, who is chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party organization.
• Rhonda Hopkins, who is a nurse who made a run for U.S. representative in 2020.
• Clint Johnson, who is a Tahlequah rancher.
• Erick Wyatt, who is a Coast Guard and Army veteran.
DEMOCRAT
The winner of the GOP nomination, whether on Tuesday or in the August runoff, will face Naomi Andrews, who was the only Democrat to file for the seat. Andrews is the vice-chairwoman of the Democratic Party organization in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District.
Also on the ballot in November will be an independent candidate, Ben Robinson.
