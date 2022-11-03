CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Republican who has held the Jasper County post of presiding commissioner for many years has a Democratic opponent in Tuesday's election.
John Bartosh and Joshua Shackles are facing off for the four-year term in the countywide office.
• Bartosh, 67, of Carthage, graduated from Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School and owned various businesses in Jasper County before his election to presiding commissioner of the Jasper County Commission.
He was first elected in 2006 and has won reelection three times since then.
• Shackles, 42, of Joplin, has lived in Joplin most of his life. He is an event planner/community organizer and former event manager for the Joplin Elks Lodge.
He owns two small businesses, Affordable Computer Repair, and Bridal Bliss wedding and event planning and service. He serves on the board of directors at Access Family Care and on the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board, and he is vice president of Joplin NALA Read.
He ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the 161st District's Missouri House seat and for a seat on the Joplin City Council.
