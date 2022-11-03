Four candidates in Missouri are running in Tuesday's midterm election for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt, who is retiring.
At the same time, three candidates are seeking Missouri's 7th District U.S. House seat, representing Southwest Missouri and being vacated after 12 years by Billy Long, who lost in his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
U.S. SENATE
• Eric Schmitt, 47, a Republican of Kirkwood, has served as Missouri’s attorney general since 2019 and previously served as the state treasurer from 2017 to 2019 and in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017, representing the 15th District in St. Louis County.
He graduated from Truman State University and attended law school at Saint Louis University. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2000.
• Trudy Busch Valentine, 64, a Democrat of Clayton, is a former nurse who serves on a nursing board and works with charitable organizations. She graduated from Saint Louis University with a nursing degree and earned a master's degree in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology.
She is a fourth-generation Missourian and the daughter of Gertrude Buholzer Busch and August "Gussie" Anheuser Busch Jr., who grew the Anheuser-Busch companies into the largest brewery in the world, according to her campaign website. This is her first time running for political office.
• Jonathan Dine, of Kansas City, is the Libertarian candidate.
• Paul Venable, of Lincoln, is the Constitution Party candidate.
U.S. HOUSE, 7TH DISTRICT
• Eric Burlison, 45, a Republican from Battlefield, is the current state senator from the 20th District. He grew up in the Springfield area.
Burlison graduated in 1995 from Parkview High School in Springfield and earned his master's degree in business administration from Missouri State University. He works as an investment adviser for Healthcare LLC, a tax planner and retirement designer with American Tax Strategies LLC and as a process architect for Cerner Inc.
He served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009 to 2016 and was elected to the Senate in 2018.
• Kristen Radaker Sheafer, 34, a Democrat from Joplin, grew up in Northeast Oklahoma and has lived in Southwest Missouri since 2013.
She owns the Frosted Cakerie in Joplin, a business she’s operated for six years. She earned her bachelor's degree in graphic design from John Brown University and returned to Oklahoma for a few years before meeting her husband and moving to Missouri.
• Kevin Craig, of Powersite, is the Libertarian candidate for the office.
