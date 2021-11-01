Residents of Joplin will vote Tuesday on establishing a use tax while those in Oronogo will decide a proposal to sell the town's natural gas utility.
In the Kansas towns of Galena, Columbus and West Mineral, voters will elect candidates to several city posts.
In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and in Kansas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. An ID issued by the state, the U.S. government or a local election authority are acceptable forms of identification requirements for voting.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds and scattered showers with a high in the upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Use tax
Joplin residents in Jasper and Newton counties will see a ballot question called "Proposition Action,” which will ask residents to approve a 3.125% local use tax on online purchases that are shipped from out of state to Joplin.
The use tax requires a simple majority to pass.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said that traditionally, local municipal elections in off-year November elections have about a 12% overall voter turnout, but he predicts with the rainy and chilly weather and short ballot that the number will be much smaller this year.
“This will probably be a much lower turnout,” he said. “I would probably venture to say, based on the number of absentee voters that we’ve had, which has been about 200 for mail-in and in-person, there will be about a 7% turnout. That’s just a guess. You can usually tell what the election turnout will be based on the number of absentee votes.”
Clerk Tami Owens expects a higher voter percentage turnout in the Newton County portion of Joplin.
“Joplin had a special election in August, and the turnout was 6.94%,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit higher this time because November is more of a federal-type election time. I’m hoping for 9%. For special elections, turnout is right around 7%."
Utility proposal
In Oronogo, voters will be posed with a ballot question asking for the approval of the city to sell its natural gas utility to Spire Inc., a national energy company. The utility's franchise would be sold for approximately $620,000, if approved.
The question requires a majority “yes” vote to pass.
Oronogo Mayor Charles Wilkins said if the utility proposal is approved, then voters will likely see another measure on the April 2022 ballot levying a franchise fee on the utility.
Cherokee County, Kansas
In Galena, City Councilwoman Ashley Qualls-Groves is vying for mayor against Patrick William Collins. Also in Galena, there are two ward positions on the council up for election.
Incumbent Neil Oglesby is seeking reelection against challenger Robert P. LaTurner for a City Council Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Nancy Flint is facing off against Todd Martin for the Ward 3 post.
In Columbus, incumbent Stephanie D. Farstvedt is vying for City Council Ward 1 against former council member Jerri Burton.
In West Mineral, three candidates — Sandra S. Caswell, Wesley W. Caswell and Janine Sullivan — are looking to fill two at-large positions on the City Council.
Cherokee County Clerk Kyle D. Rennie said he’s not entirely sure what the voter turnout will look like Tuesday but hopes it will be high due to the amount of City Council and school board candidates, even though the only contested races this fall are those cited above.
Rennie said Cherokee County tends to see higher numbers of overall voter turnout in November elections than other months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.