WEBB CITY, Mo. — Voters in the Webb City School District on Tuesday will consider an $11 million bond issue and decide who their mayor will be.
An $11 million bond issue, if approved by voters, would construct, expand and upgrade facilities that will affect the high school and junior high.
Funding would allow for the renovation and improvement of two high school science classrooms built in 1984. It would also be used to construct a family and consumer science classroom with modern kitchen equipment and a virtual learning lab for students who are enrolled in blended learning; renovate Cardinal Theatre, which was built at the high school in 1970; and build a new turf area that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act that could be used by student athletes, band students and others needing an outdoor practice area.
If approved, the district’s debt service levy would remain unchanged at 68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but would be extended for enough years to pay off the obligation. That levy costs the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $129 annually.
MAYORAL RACE
Current Mayor Lynn Ragsdale and challenger Jonathan Shull, currently a Ward 3 representative on the City Council, will face off for the mayoral position, which carries a four-year term.
• Ragsdale, 68, has been Webb City’s mayor since he was appointed to the position in 2015, following the resignation of John Biggs. He was unopposed in his bid for election in 2018. He currently is pastor of First Christian Church in Webb City and has lived in the city since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Illinois, and a master’s degree from Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana.
• Shull, 44, has lived in Webb City for the past 13 years and has been one of two council members representing Ward 3 for five years. He is an engineer and protection design manager at Black & Veatch, and he holds an associate degree from Missouri Southern State University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Missouri at Columbia.
For the Webb City Board of Education, incumbents Dan McGrew and Stephen Crane are unopposed for two seats and are virtually assured of reelection.
For the Webb City Council, incumbents Ray Edwards, Ward 1; Alisa Barroeta, Ward 2; Jerry Fisher, Ward 3; and Jim Dawson, Ward 4, are unopposed for their seats, and are virtually assured of reelection.
