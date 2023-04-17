Spotlight
Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo Run Casino. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
Details: 918-542-7140.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: May the Forest Be With You, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildcat Park. Organized by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group for Earth Day. Details: wildcatglades.org.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: Carnival Game Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1321 S. Main. Event supports children supported by CASA. Tickets: $1. Details: 417-624-0536.
JOPLIN: MSSU World Music and Cuisine Festival, 5 p.m., Billingsly Student Center, MSSU campus. Event features ethnic foods and live music. Cost: $2 per sample, $15 for unlimited helpings. Details: 866-818-6778.
JOPLIN: Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys, 7 p.m., Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh. Concert features Prohibition-era ragtime and jazz. Tickets: $20. Details: 417-501-5500.
JOPLIN: "Little Shop of Horrors," 7 p.m., Joplin High School, 2104 S. Indiana. Presented by Joplin High School Theatre Department. Tickets: $10, $8 for students. Details: 417-625-5230.
JOPLIN: "Seussical Jr.," 7 p.m., Stained Glass Theatre Joplin, 2101 Annie Baxter. Tickets: $10, $5 for kids. Details: sgtjoplin.org.
NEOSHO: Suspects and Sleuths, 6 p.m., Hidden Grace Venue, 11936 Hammer. Event is a murder mystery fundraiser for the Crowder College Foundation. Cost: $50. Details: 417-669-3990.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: “Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine. Presented by Midwest Regional Ballet. Tickets: $15, $10 for balcony, discounts for children. Details: 620-231-7827.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: "Seussical Jr.," 2:30 p.m., Stained Glass Theatre Joplin, 2101 Annie Baxter. Tickets: $10, $5 for kids. Details: sgtjoplin.org.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: “Mary Poppins,” 2 p.m., Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine. Presented by Midwest Regional Ballet. Tickets: $15, $10 for balcony, discounts for children. Details: 620-231-7827.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.