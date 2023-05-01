Spotlight
“Drinking Habits,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd. in Carthage. This comedy features the antics of three nuns doing whatever they can to keep their convent open. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, discounts available. Details: 417-358-9665.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: May Day celebration, 1 to 3 p.m., Wildcat Pavilion, 301 Riviera. Event includes old-fashioned games, races and more. Details: 417-708-7713.
JOPLIN: “Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Presented by Dream Theatre Company. Tickets: $25. Details: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70446.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: MSSU Choral Society Spring Concert, 3 to 4 p.m., First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th. Community choir to present a program of beloved favorites. Details: wbloss@gmail.com.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
MONDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1 to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.
JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.
WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. Weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.
JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441.
JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 p.m. Details: kstamdance@gmail.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
