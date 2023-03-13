Spotlight
Tyler Farr to play at Buffalo Run
A Missouri-born country-rock artist will perform Saturday in Miami. Tyler Farr will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Peoria Showplace in Buffalo Run Casino.
After graduating from Missouri State University and heading to Nashville, Farr became a 2014 Music Row Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee. He has released three songs that have reached No. 1 on country charts: "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey In My Water" and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar."
His latest song, "Country As S***," is a collaboration with Jelly Roll.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is for people 21 and older. Tickets: $25 to $30. Details: 918-542-7140.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Upcoming exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023
Details: March 18–May 13 in the Freeman Health System Main Gallery
Celebrating its 47th year, PhotoSpiva 2023 delivers an exhibit of photographic excellence from artists across the country. Juror, and nationally renowned concept photographer, Jennifer Thoreson, will make a selection of work from a competition that spans all 50 states. Every year, this competition is open to all U.S. photographers, and any type of photographic process — from traditional to digital to photo-based mixed media.
This year will be PhotoSpiva’s premiere exhibit in Spiva’s galleries at the state-of-the-art Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. For more information, or to enter, go to photospiva.org.
Juror Portfolio Reviews will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 18. Jurors Lecture and Awards Ceremony will be at 7 p.m. March 18.
Sponsored by Freeman Health System
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: "The Gods of Comedy," 7:30 p.m., Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $30, discounts available. Details: 417-358-9665.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplin empiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: “Silent Sky,” 2: 30 and 7:30 p.m., Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, MSSU campus. Tickets : $15, $10 for students, seniors and veterans. Details: 866-818-6778.
JOPLIN: PhotoSpiva award ceremony and juror lecture, 7 to 9 p.m., Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh. Details: 417-623-0183.
JOPLIN: Missouri Got Talent, 7 p.m., Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main. Talent show presented by Black Family Love. Details: 417-499-1525.
JOPLIN: “Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First. Tickets: $18, $15 for seniors and students. Details: 417-623-3638.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
CARTHAGE: "The Gods of Comedy," 2 p.m., Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $30, discounts available. Details: 417-358-9665.
JOPLIN: “Leading Ladies,” 2:30 p.m., Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First. Tickets: $18, $15 for seniors and students. Details: 417-623-3638.
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
