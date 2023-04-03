Spotlight
A celebration of Joplin’s 150th anniversary will include a showing of a movie that portrays a moment in its history.
“Bonnie and Clyde” tells the story of the infamous couple at the front of the Barrow Gang, including their shootout in Joplin that resulted in the deaths of two officers, and their eventual end at the hands of law enforcement in Louisiana.
The movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Landreth Park. It will feature a brief introduction by historian Brad Belk.
Joplin’s connection to the gang helped lead to its downfall: After a shootout with local law enforcement, photos processed by the Globe were printed in newspapers across the country.
Gang activity highlighted by the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow raid in south Joplin, resulting in the deaths of a Newton county constable and a Joplin motor car detective. The photos led to the downfall of the criminal pair.
The 1967 movie was nominated for Academy Awards such as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress. It was also the target of controversy for glamorizing the criminal couple.
The movie is not rated, and features violence and adult situations. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Details: 417-625-4789.
SATURDAY
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: Local Critters with Missouri Department of Conservation, 1 to 2 p.m., Creative Learning Alliance, 905 S. Main. Cost: $5. Details: 417-825-2710.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Rhythms and Threads,” by Clint and Mary Thornton. The mixed media exhibit features paints, fibers and more. Runs until May 13. Details: 417-358-4404.
