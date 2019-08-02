About 20 years ago, the Public Broadcasting Service ran a series called “The 1900 House.” The producers bought a London house from the turn of the century, gutted it and retrofitted it to reflect exactly how a middle-class British family would have lived, including a backyard privy. Then families applied to live in the house for three months and have their experience recorded. This was early reality TV, before the term “reality TV” meant “idiots running amok.”
The Bowler family — Mom and Dad, with their 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old twin girls — was chosen. I remember specifically the difficulties the four females experienced, primarily with personal cleanliness. Once-weekly baths and the unavailability of shampoo and detergents drove them nearly mad.
I thought of the Bowlers yesterday as I scanned the shampoo aisle at Walmart, wondering how we got to this level of excess and what a real 1900-era woman would make of this extravagance of hair-washing products. I hadn’t thought of the Bowlers in years, but there they were, in my head, especially the mother, who was forced to admit on camera that she had cheated by sneaking into a drugstore to buy contraband shampoo.
I am positive there wasn’t a woman in the viewing audience who blamed her.
Some of my friends are shampoo aficionados and very particular about what kind of lather cleanses their lovely locks. I float from brand to brand, buying whatever promises to make my hair beautiful. In hotels, I use the freebies provided. My hair does what it wants to do — which is lie flat and play dead — regardless of what I use on it. That’s why I’ve had the same boyish haircut for more than 30 years.
But it is disconcerting to stand in front of seemingly endless choices. Your choice depends on how deep you wish to go into self-analysis.
Is your scalp dry or oily or dandruffy? Is your hair curly or straight, limp or coarse, flyaway or frizzy, damaged or brittle? Do you want your hair to smell fruity or floral or herbal?
Do you want a conditioner included, or will you buy a separate product for that? Do you need something that protects the color you’ve paid big bucks to have applied every month? Are you special enough to deserve salon-grade shampoo, or will you be willing to settle for the lowly house brand at half the price?
Is your hair old? Mine is, as is my scalp, which is attached to the rest of my aged body. Scientists have miraculously created shampoos for aging hair.
We mustn’t forget babies, who need tearless shampoo, but those shampoos are in a separate part of the store so as not to confuse any babies who might cry at being confronted with unnecessarily complicated choices.
And then there are the shampoos specifically for men, who probably don’t want to smell fruity but may require something to keep their hair follicles healthy and productive. Some shampoos actually promise to help reverse hair loss. I have yet to see one of those with a money-back guarantee.
On the other side of the aisle are all the conditioners and hair gels and hair sprays and other hair necessities. Beyond this aisle stretches another containing the entire panoply of hair coloring options, all of which assure the user of glorious cascading tresses in shades of copper and brunette and ash blonde.
Thinking of the Bowlers and imagining how a 1900 woman, with hair that probably reached to her waist when undone from its bun, felt about washing her hair with lye soap, I also remembered a traumatic experience from my youth.
One night as I was sloshing around in the bathtub — our house didn’t acquire a shower until after I’d decamped to college — I discovered that the shampoo bottle was empty. A moment of insanity inspired me to use the bar of soap. It lathered up a trifle, but then it wouldn’t rinse out, and I spent a desperate quarter-hour with my head under the tub faucet, but to no avail. The next day I went to school looking like Harpo Marx.
I would have flunked the PBS experiment in a big way. Standing there in the shampoo aisle, I decided that excess is perfectly fine. Having too many choices beats having none at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.