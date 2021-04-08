Photos and souvenirs of the famous vehicle a lunch meat and hot dog maker uses to promote the company's products will be in Joplin from Friday through Sunday.
The Wienermobile will be parked from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Cunningham Park, 26th Street and Maiden Lane. Residents can get a photo taken and Wienerwhistles will be given out, according to the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department and the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Another opportunity will be offered when the hot dog car visits Ewert Park, Seventh Street and Murphy Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The company's website also lists a visit from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Roller City skate rink, 2800 E. 24th St.
The Wienermobile is one of a fleet of motor vehicles shaped like a hot dog on a bun that are used to promote food products. The first Wienermobile was created by a nephew of the company founder and hit the road in 1936, according the information provided by the city departments.
Wienermobile drivers are known as "Hotdoggers."
