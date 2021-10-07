Residents have been allowed to return home in an area where a gas line rupture occurred Thursday afternoon.
The Joplin Fire Department reported on social media that Spire, the natural gas company that serves Joplin, has stopped the gas leak and has reopened the affected area. That is between 12th and 16th streets from Main Street to Pearl Avenue.
Several sewer access covers have been removed to ventilate the gas fumes and the fire department asked that people watch for those open covers when driving.
Spire representatives have been checking the affected neighborhoods to help anyone in need of assistance.
