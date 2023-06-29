This coming Tuesday marks 247 years since the words of a just-turned 33 year old began to make their way into history: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Yet how many remember the opening paragraph: “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the Earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
Or the prose after “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness”:
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
It would take a civil war and more American dead in four years than all other wars combined through the Korean War to save the union, end slavery and set this union on a path to begin the long march to “all men are created equal.”
Though that march would take another hundred years before it reached the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, the next leg has accelerated with amazing speed.
In the four decades to follow, that next leg would include such greats as Arthur Ashe, Hank Aaron’s home run number 715, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and in 2008, the White House delivered to Barrack Obama.
Yet now we’ve stalled. The rage machines that profit from division are full force forward in doing all they can to ensure we stay divided. Fifteen years after electing its first Black president, and a more diverse Congress, Supreme Court, and field of 2024 hopefuls for the White House than ever, progress is ignored while hate is celebrated.
Now consider Jefferson’s follow-on paragraph: “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ...”
I don’t care what your politics are, can anyone honestly look back at the past 2½ years and say they’ve given “consent” to be “governed” in the way they have — American energy attacked from day one, restricting supply and driving up price, a price that filters through every aspect of the economy hitting our most vulnerable on grocery shelves and gas pumps from sea to shining sea.
Or federal bureaucrats dictating that you can no longer buy an incandescent light bulb, mandating specifications for your dishwasher and washing machine, attacking gas stoves, putting forth automobile emission standards so burdensome that they will basically phase out any choice of purchasing a decent gas-powered vehicle in coming years.
Or unilaterally using a radical Waters of the United States regulation to perpetrate the largest land grab in history. Or forcing female athletes to compete and share locker rooms with biological males.
And last but by no means least, throwing open our southern border to millions of immigrants living in the country illegally and forcing taxpayers in cities and states across the country to spend billions upon billions of their own treasure to feed, house and educate them while our own veterans, seniors and working poor struggle more with each passing day.
And each and every mandate happily signed or approved by a mumbling, bumbling octogenarian who can’t make it through a single speech without a “what did he just say?” moment or go a week without being seen wandering aimlessly, unsure of where to go.
What the everyday American is facing today in forced regulations and mandates from faceless authorities far removed from their daily lives and unconcerned about the consequences is exactly what inspired those rebels of ’76 to sign their names to Jefferson’s prose.
The administrative-regulatory complex has become the King George III of the 21st century, handing down edicts as they desire while we the commoners either obey or face its wrath.
If this nation is to celebrate its 250th birthday with even a wisp of the spirit that founded it, it is imperative that we begin the process of reducing the unjust power that the administrative regulatory complex wields today. And that process starts Nov. 5, 2024. Pay attention America, choose wisely or forever lose your freedom.
