A Pirates coach once managed a team “that was so bad we considered a 2-0 count on the batter a rally.”

You can be better than that at identifying:

1. The only pitcher since 1960 to average more than 20 wins over a 10-year span.

Bob Gibson

Juan Marichal

Roger Clemens

Greg Maddux

2. Who holds the Reds’ career home run record.

Johnny Bench

Eric Davis

Frank Robinson

Ted Kluszewski

3. Who holds the Reds’ single-season home run record.

Ken Griffey Jr.

Tony Perez

Joey Votto

George Foster

4. The pitcher who started five games with his team facing postseason elimination and whose team won all five.

Whitey Ford

John Smoltz

Curt Schilling

Andy Pettitte

5. The only player to lead his league in hits five consecutive years.

Nap Lajoie

Tris Speaker

Nellie Fox

Ichiro Suzuki

6. The MVP pitcher who won 16 games, all in relief, for the 1950 Phillies.

Jim Konstanty

Blix Donnelly

Bubba Church

Milo Candini

7. The first Canadian-born MVP.

Ferguson Jenkins

Larry Walker

Eric Gagné

George Selkirk

8. The Hall of Fame pitcher who holds the record for the worst single-season ERA (minimum 50 innings pitched).

Roy Halladay

Rube Marquard

Goose Gossage

Catfish Hunter

9. The player who had the most career hits without winning a batting title.

Carl Yastrzemski

Cap Anson

Paul Waner

Derek Jeter

10. The hitter with the most home runs in a season against one team.

Albert Pujols (12) against the Chicago Cubs in 2006

Jimmie Foxx (10) against the New York Yankees in 1929

Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936

Hank Aaron (15) against the Houston Colt .45s in 1962

11. The pitcher who reached 500 strikeouts in the fewest innings.

Aroldis Chapman

Nolan Ryan

Tom Seaver

Walter Johnson

12. The only pitcher since 1920 with at least 100 postseason innings and an ERA under 1.00.

Jon Lester

Mariano Rivera

Dave Stewart

Jim Palmer

13. Who was caught just 13 times while stealing 104 bases in a season.

Maury Wills

Lou Brock

Rickey Henderson

Vince Coleman

14. The three two-time MVPs who are not in the Hall of Fame.

Zoilo Versalles, Thurman Munson, Vida Blue

Elston Howard, Dick Groat, Jackie Jensen

Dolph Camilli, Mort Cooper, Lou Boudreau

Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González

15. The Hall of Famer who hit more than 500 home runs but never 40 in a season.

Harmon Killebrew

Jim Thome

Eddie Murray

Chipper Jones

Answers:

1. Juan Marichal

2. Johnny Bench

3. George Foster

4. Curt Schilling

5. Ichiro Suzuki

6. Jim Konstanty

7. Larry Walker

8. Roy Halladay

9. Derek Jeter

10. Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936

11. Aroldis Chapman

12. Mariano Rivera

13. Maury Wills

14. Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González

15. Eddie Murray

