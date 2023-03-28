A Pirates coach once managed a team “that was so bad we considered a 2-0 count on the batter a rally.”
You can be better than that at identifying:
1. The only pitcher since 1960 to average more than 20 wins over a 10-year span.
Bob Gibson
Juan Marichal
Roger Clemens
Greg Maddux
2. Who holds the Reds’ career home run record.
Johnny Bench
Eric Davis
Frank Robinson
Ted Kluszewski
3. Who holds the Reds’ single-season home run record.
Ken Griffey Jr.
Tony Perez
Joey Votto
George Foster
4. The pitcher who started five games with his team facing postseason elimination and whose team won all five.
Whitey Ford
John Smoltz
Curt Schilling
Andy Pettitte
5. The only player to lead his league in hits five consecutive years.
Nap Lajoie
Tris Speaker
Nellie Fox
Ichiro Suzuki
6. The MVP pitcher who won 16 games, all in relief, for the 1950 Phillies.
Jim Konstanty
Blix Donnelly
Bubba Church
Milo Candini
7. The first Canadian-born MVP.
Ferguson Jenkins
Larry Walker
Eric Gagné
George Selkirk
8. The Hall of Fame pitcher who holds the record for the worst single-season ERA (minimum 50 innings pitched).
Roy Halladay
Rube Marquard
Goose Gossage
Catfish Hunter
9. The player who had the most career hits without winning a batting title.
Carl Yastrzemski
Cap Anson
Paul Waner
Derek Jeter
10. The hitter with the most home runs in a season against one team.
Albert Pujols (12) against the Chicago Cubs in 2006
Jimmie Foxx (10) against the New York Yankees in 1929
Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936
Hank Aaron (15) against the Houston Colt .45s in 1962
11. The pitcher who reached 500 strikeouts in the fewest innings.
Aroldis Chapman
Nolan Ryan
Tom Seaver
Walter Johnson
12. The only pitcher since 1920 with at least 100 postseason innings and an ERA under 1.00.
Jon Lester
Mariano Rivera
Dave Stewart
Jim Palmer
13. Who was caught just 13 times while stealing 104 bases in a season.
Maury Wills
Lou Brock
Rickey Henderson
Vince Coleman
14. The three two-time MVPs who are not in the Hall of Fame.
Zoilo Versalles, Thurman Munson, Vida Blue
Elston Howard, Dick Groat, Jackie Jensen
Dolph Camilli, Mort Cooper, Lou Boudreau
Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González
15. The Hall of Famer who hit more than 500 home runs but never 40 in a season.
Harmon Killebrew
Jim Thome
Eddie Murray
Chipper Jones
Answers:
1. Juan Marichal
2. Johnny Bench
3. George Foster
4. Curt Schilling
5. Ichiro Suzuki
6. Jim Konstanty
7. Larry Walker
8. Roy Halladay
9. Derek Jeter
10. Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936
11. Aroldis Chapman
12. Mariano Rivera
13. Maury Wills
14. Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González
15. Eddie Murray
