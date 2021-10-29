Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $11.96

Corn 5.89

Wheat 7.13

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $11.96

Soft wheat 7.38

Corn 5.53

Milo 5.53

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.35

Soft wheat 7.20

Soybeans 11.66

Yellow shell corn 5.48

Milo 5.68

