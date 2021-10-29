Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $11.96
Corn 5.89
Wheat 7.13
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $11.96
Soft wheat 7.38
Corn 5.53
Milo 5.53
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.35
Soft wheat 7.20
Soybeans 11.66
Yellow shell corn 5.48
Milo 5.68
