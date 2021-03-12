Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel 

Soybeans $13.94

Corn 5.84

Wheat 5.89

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.09

Soft wheat 6.89

Corn 5.54

Milo 5.99

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.09

Soft wheat 6.54

Soybeans 13.68

Yellow shell corn 5.57

Milo 6.04

