Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.91
Corn 5.78
Wheat 6.01
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.06
Soft wheat 7.01
Corn 5.48
Milo 5.93
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.26
Soft wheat 6.66
Soybeans 13.66
Yellow shell corn 5.51
Milo 5.98
