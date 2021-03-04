Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel 

Soybeans $13.91

Corn 5.78

Wheat 6.01

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.06

Soft wheat 7.01

Corn 5.48

Milo 5.93

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.26

Soft wheat 6.66

Soybeans 13.66

Yellow shell corn 5.51

Milo 5.98

