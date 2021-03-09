Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel 

Soybeans $14.20

Corn 5.91

Wheat 6.07

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.35

Soft wheat 7.07

Corn 5.61

Milo 6.06

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.32

Soft wheat 6.72

Soybeans 13.95

Yellow shell corn 5.64

Milo 6.11

