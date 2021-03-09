Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.20
Corn 5.91
Wheat 6.07
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.35
Soft wheat 7.07
Corn 5.61
Milo 6.06
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.32
Soft wheat 6.72
Soybeans 13.95
Yellow shell corn 5.64
Milo 6.11
