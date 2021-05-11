Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $16.08

Corn 7.42

Wheat 6.81

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $16.13

Soft wheat 7.93

Corn 7.62

Milo 7.92

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.09

Soft wheat 7.61

Soybeans 15.88

Yellow shell corn 7.60

Milo 7.72

