Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $16.08
Corn 7.42
Wheat 6.81
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $16.13
Soft wheat 7.93
Corn 7.62
Milo 7.92
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.09
Soft wheat 7.61
Soybeans 15.88
Yellow shell corn 7.60
Milo 7.72
