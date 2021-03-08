Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel 

Soybeans $14.14

Corn 5.92

Wheat 5.97

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $14.29

Soft wheat 6.97

Corn 5.62

Milo 6.07

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.27

Soft wheat 6.62

Soybeans 13.89

Yellow shell corn 5.65

Milo 6.12

