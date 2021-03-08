Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.14
Corn 5.92
Wheat 5.97
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.29
Soft wheat 6.97
Corn 5.62
Milo 6.07
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.27
Soft wheat 6.62
Soybeans 13.89
Yellow shell corn 5.65
Milo 6.12
