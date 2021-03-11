Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.94
Corn 5.84
Wheat 5.93
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $14.09
Soft wheat 6.93
Corn 5.54
Milo 5.99
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.09
Soft wheat 6.58
Soybeans 13.69
Yellow shell corn 5.57
Milo 6.04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.