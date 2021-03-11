Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.