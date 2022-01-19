Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.72

Corn 6.31

Wheat 7.67

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.92

Soft wheat 7.82

Corn 6.11

Milo 5.91

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $7.50

Soft wheat 7.57

Soybeans 13.40

Yellow shell corn 6.01

Milo 6.06

