Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.72
Corn 6.31
Wheat 7.67
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.92
Soft wheat 7.82
Corn 6.11
Milo 5.91
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $7.50
Soft wheat 7.57
Soybeans 13.40
Yellow shell corn 6.01
Milo 6.06
