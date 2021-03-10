Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel 

Soybeans $13.90

Corn 5.79

Wheat 6.03

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.05

Soft wheat 7.03

Corn 5.49

Milo 5.94

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $6.22

Soft wheat 6.68

Soybeans 13.65

Yellow shell corn 5.52

Milo 5.99

