Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.90
Corn 5.79
Wheat 6.03
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.05
Soft wheat 7.03
Corn 5.49
Milo 5.94
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $6.22
Soft wheat 6.68
Soybeans 13.65
Yellow shell corn 5.52
Milo 5.99
