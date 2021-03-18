Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.73

Corn 5.92

Wheat 5.81

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $13.88

Soft wheat 6.81

Corn 5.62

Milo 6.07

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $5.92

Soft wheat 6.46

Soybeans 13.47

Yellow shell corn 5.65

Milo 6.12

