Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.73
Corn 5.92
Wheat 5.81
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $13.88
Soft wheat 6.81
Corn 5.62
Milo 6.07
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $5.92
Soft wheat 6.46
Soybeans 13.47
Yellow shell corn 5.65
Milo 6.12
