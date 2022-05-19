CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the past six years, Carthage businessman Jeff Williams has enjoyed giving out grants and scholarships as a member of the Carthage Community Foundation board of directors.
The foundation bylaws limit board members to six years, but as he termed out of his seat, Williams got one final send off — the chance to announce almost $62,000 in grants at the organization’s spring luncheon on Thursday.
“Twice each year, it’s our honor to help carry out the charitable wishes of legacy donors in our community,” Williams said. “This was one of the largest grant award cycles we’ve ever had. We’ve grown approximately $9 million in the last six years in funds. We have a very generous community that continues to make sure our people are looked after.”
The foundation gave grants to 14 organizations Thursday.
Those receiving grants were:
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri — $3,500 for medication and lab assistance to residents of Carthage.
• Carthage Crosslines Ministries — $5,000 for a storage project for job seekers.
• Loving Grace — $3,000 to support a home for pregnant and parenting young women.
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri — $2,500 for nutritional support for Carthage children in crisis.
• Carthage Public Library — $3,950 for the summer reading program.
• Fostering Hope — $5,000 for bed frames and mattresses for children in care.
• Bright Futures Carthage — $2,619 for food packs for children.
• BoOts Court Foundation — $2,500 toward a visitors center.
• artCentral — $2,500 for the summer artCamp for youth.
• Vision Carthage — $5,000 for beautification on a Carthage public parking lot.
• Kellogg Lake Nature Center and Preserve — $5,000 for an outdoor nature play area.
• Vision Carthage — $3,000 for a sculpture in the new roundabout at South Garrison, Fairlawn and Elk streets.
• Pro Musica — $4,000 for the Jon Nakamatsu performance.
• Heartland Opera Theatre — $2,500 for Season 24 pianists.
• Jasper County Youth Fair — $5,000 for COVID-19 recovery for the 2022 fair.
Jo Ellis, a member of the Kellogg Lake Park Advisory Board, said her group was planning to build the first playground at Kellogg Lake Park, and make it out of natural material, stones, logs, stumps and similar things that will resist damage from flooding, which happens frequently at the park.
“We’re really excited about our new project,” Ellis said. “It’s to develop a children’s exploratory playground,. There’s never been a children’s playground at Kellogg Lake ever since it was originated. We’ve been asked several times, why not? So this is our next project.”
Ellis said the foundation’s grants have helped the advisory board make a number of improvements to Kellogg Lake in the past two decades.
“Over the past years, with any of our projects, the Community Foundation has helped tremendously,” Ellis said. “Also, they send out inspiring comments to us to help keep us going. It’s wonderful, we would not be able to do any of the stuff we’ve been able to do in the last 20 years without their help, and the help of others.”
