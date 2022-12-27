Hailey anniversary

Rick and Jeanne Hailey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last week. The couple were married Dec. 23, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Neosho.
The couple has lived in Neosho ever since their marriage. Rick worked in the family business, Hailey Bros Tractor Co., and then as a caseworker for Division of Family services. Jeanne taught school at Seneca and McDonald County schools, and also worked for Neosho Schools as an administrative assistant. Both are now retired.
The couple have two daughters, Annett Ross and husband Brian, and Elizabeth Hailey, as well as two grandchildren.
