Webb City softball player Peyton Hawkins and Neosho football player Jared Siler have been named the Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 16.
PEYTON HAWKINS
Webb City's senior shortstop delivered a go-ahead two-run single to lift the Cardinals past McDonald County in the Class 4 District 6 championship game last Friday.
Hawkins' hit pushed Webb City to its second straight district title and fourth in seven years with the 3-2 win.
The senior is also the Cardinals' leadoff hitter. Hawkins was hitting .396 on the season with six home runs and 29 RBIs through 29 games played ahead of Webb City's state quarterfinal match against Rolla.
Hawkins, a Missouri Southern commit, finished her career with the Cardinals in the most fitting way possible. She filled up the stat sheet with two long balls, three RBI, three runs scored and three walks.
"Peyton goes 100% in every single thing she does, whether it's practice or games," Webb City head coach Shauna Friend said. "She is just a kid that gives everything she has all the time. You always know you will get the best from her. She is just a great player to have in the lineup and at shortstop."
JARED SILER
The Neosho Wildcats picked up their first win of the 2021 campaign last week with a 21-14 victory over Wilard. Siler, a 5-foot-11 running back, led the way with 208 yards rushing on 33 carries (6.8 yards per carry) and scored all three of the Wildcats' touchdowns.
The junior also caught five passes for 32 yards during the win.
Siler has tallied 980 rushing yards for the entire season on 176 attempts and leads the team with 11 touchdowns this year.
"Just his consistency," Neosho coach Brandon Taute said. "I felt like he got stronger as the game went on. We knew at halftime that we would have to ride him a little bit in the second half. We thought he could wear the opponent down and he definitely got stronger as the game went on. He is a big, strong kid that works hard in the weight room. It definitely showed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.