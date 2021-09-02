State health departments in Missouri and Kansas along with federal and local health officials have urged people not to use veterinary forms of ivermectin to try to prevent or cure COVID-19.
They say the strong concoctions that are meant to be used for animals, not humans, can hold harmful consequences and states are seeing a rising number of calls to poison hotlines as a result.
“We have been getting a lot more calls,” said Julie Weber, director of the Missouri Poison Center in St. Louis, a hotline to advise people on safety and how to counteract problems caused by drugs and toxic substances. “Overall calls last year we had about 12 inquiries, but this year to date we’ve already had 44” regarding veterinary ivermectin overdoses.
A few of the calls are about the human form of ivermectin, prescribed by doctors to treat rosacea, parasites and some tropical diseases. But most are the result of people taking veterinary forms, Weber said.
Both Missouri and Kansas state health departments issued advisories on it recently.
“Kansans should avoid taking medications that are intended for animals and should only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” said Lee Norman, a medical doctor and secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in a statement issued Wednesday. “These highly concentrated doses (in veterinary formulations) can cause severe illness and even death.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that even though the National Institutes of Health found insufficient evidence for or against the use of ivermectin forms for humans to fight COVID-19, several clinical trials are being conducted and the World Health Organization recommends the drug for use only in those trials.
Ivermectin for human use currently can be prescribed by doctors for treatment of such things as rosacea, parasites, tropical diseases and scabies. It is not FDA approved for viral infection, the Missouri health department said in an Aug. 24 advisory.
“Everyone’s been telling people not to do this, said Jeff Thompson, a pharmacist who is chief clinical officer for Freeman Health System.
“What we are seeing happening is that people are getting the kind used for livestock,” rather than talking to a doctor about the human form of the drug. The livestock form is much stronger.
“It does have side effects” when ingested by people, Thompson said. Those can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness and even seizures. “If you get enough of it, it can even kill you,” he said.
Veterinary formulations contain a much larger dose of the active ingredient than a human form of the drug does, Thompson said. Also, a variety of substances are used to form the medicine into pills or cream applications, which also can have effects on humans.
“And ivermectin doesn’t work for COVID,” Thompson said. People got the idea “because it was tested in a lab to see if it would stop the COVID and it did. The only problem is the concentration, the amount it would take to prevent the COVID is such a high dosage it could not be given to humans. It did work in a petri dish, but there’s no way to get that level of a drug into a human body.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin also does not endorse the use.
“The FDA has not approved ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Mercy does not promote the use of any form of ivermectin for this purpose, a topic which has surfaced due to the spread of misinformation. We cannot stress enough: Do not take medications such as these without consulting your physician and please do not take any medication intended for animals. Your best defense against COVID-19 is to become vaccinated.”
Weber said that anyone who has questions about ivermectin as well as anyone suffering symptoms from its use can call the poison hotline 24 hours a day seven days a week. It is staffed by registered nurses, she said. The number is 800-222-1222.
