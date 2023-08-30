Life Line Screening will hold health screenings for Joplin-area residents Oct. 21.
Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with the screenings at Joplin First Church of the Nazarene, 2124 Utica Ave. in Joplin.
Screenings begin at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Kidney and thyroid function.
Pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work to create a screening package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Preregistration is required.
