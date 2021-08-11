It’s said that God works in mysterious ways, and the congregation members at Joplin First Church of the Nazarene have seen that popular phrase come to life numerous times concerning their food distribution ministry.
“We’re doing this on a shoestring budget,” said Rick Evans, secretary of the church located at 2120 Utica St., about their Saturday food distribution program. “But the budget is always there.”
Every two weeks, boxes of food — enough to feed a family of four — are handed out to local residents out in the church's parking lot. It’s a first-come, first-served operation, with food sacks handed to individuals inside their vehicles. No applications are needed.
The next food distribution day is scheduled for Saturday morning, Aug. 28.
Below are three examples of how this ministry has been helped by a mixture of random acts of kindness and equally random, fortuitous acts that seem rather mysterious in nature.
• In the aftermath of the Sept. 11 tornado, thousands of volunteers helping to rebuild the community stayed at the church just south of Humphrey Park. Though they left for home soon after, they didn’t forget the Joplin church they’d grown to love.
“We had a lot of the (2,500) volunteers stay here, and they’ve stayed in touch with us over the years; they haven’t forgotten us,” Evans said. When funding for the Saturday morning food distribution ministry faced suspension due to lack of funding, “all of a sudden the checks will come in … and there will be notes saying, ‘hey, don’t worry about it — keep it going, keep it going.’”
The money is used to purchase clearance-racked foods from area Walmart stores.
“Every few months we get all this money directed to our (ministry) to keep it going,” Evans said. “And we have.”
• Back in April, a bread truck in Webb City turned a corner too sharply, causing the trailer’s back doors to yawn open, spilling hundreds of loaves of bread across the pavement. Members of the Webb City Church of the Nazarene, Joplin's sister church, helped load the bread back into the trailer. That, they thought, was that — a nice deed accomplished.
“Before the driver left he gave us a card and told us to call his boss, saying they could help (our ministry) out,” Evans said. Because of this random act of kindness, “Every week, (we) now get pallets of free bread” from Bimbo Bakeries USA.
Even if church members could no longer hand out sacks of food to families like they do now, Evans said, “we could still be able to hand out free bread and water.
"We would do this no matter what. If someone came to our door and they needed something, we would help them. Of course … we would rather teach them how to fish than to give them a fish, but we’ll give them a fish if they have nothing. That’s what we’re all about here.”
• A second random act of kindness, this time by two men driving a truck, helped the church obtain a $500 freezer — which now holds all of the ministry’s frozen meats — for free. If they hadn’t spotted church member Matt Howerton outside his home, they likely would have driven on by, a great opportunity lost forever.
How it works
Food is sacked up the Friday night before by church volunteers. Saturday morning, milk and frozen items are added to the sack right before they’re handed over to waiting families in vehicles.
Every other week a theme is picked, said Matt and Emily Howerton, the husband-wife duo who oversee the loading and distribution of the food boxes. For example, during the last Saturday distribution day on Aug. 7, meals were catered around Asian cuisine — rice, chicken in a can, Teriyaki sauce, peas, mandarin oranges, bread, eggs and cookies.
“When we run out of food items and someone shows up, we’ll scramble around to give them something; we never want them to leave empty-handed,” Matt said. “We’ll run them out bread and hot dogs — just to give them something to eat.”
“It’s a team effort,” Evans said. “We are an instrument of God. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing; what He would want us to be doing. (And) it’s something that has helped our neighborhood here; they understand this is where they need to be.”
The church, which has a congregation of just 35, will commonly distribute food to between 80 to 85 cars per session — roughly 170 to 180 families each month.
Rev. Jay Dick said he would like to see the program expanded to comfortably feed up to 100 carloads each distribution day.
“We are here for those people,” Dick said with a shrug. “We saw a need … and we chose to do something ourselves to help the people out.”
“Someone is watching over (us) and ensuring we succeed,” Evans added. “It’s like divine intervention.”
