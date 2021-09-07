A resolution creating a city commission for equity, diversity and inclusion was tabled by members of the Joplin City Council to clarify the commission’s goals and selection steps for members.
After a lengthy discussion during Tuesday night’s meeting, the council approved a motion, made by member Keenan Cortez, to table the resolution with an 8-0 vote.
The committee, as outlined under the current draft of the resolution, would have 15 people, nine of whom would be appointed by each council member and six who would be chosen at large. It would be tasked with developing a strategic plan over a two-year period, with the possibility of hiring a consultant and an order to engage with community stakeholders.
Changes to the resolution could include every potential member of the commission being vetted and voted on by the council.
The strategic plan would recommend ways to improve diversity, inclusion and equity throughout the community. The plan would be subject to adoption from the council, and approved plan measures would be subject to fiscal reviews and other vetting methods, according to documentation provided to council members.
The resolution was developed by council members Cortez and Anthony Monteleone at the request of Mayor Ryan Stanley. During the meeting, Stanley said that the idea was intended as a way to address issues raised during last summer’s racial protests in a method used for other segments of the city, such as tree planting, finance or ADA compliance.
“I don’t know why this is much different than all that,” Stanley said. “It’s complementary to how we govern.”
Stanley reacted to opposition from members of the public and other council members who disagreed with the creation of the commission, saying it ran the risk of creating problems that didn’t need to be solved, and that were already addressed by current resolutions dealing with racial issues.
“I don’t see the need for such a resolution,” said member Doug Lawson. “I see potential conflict from this endeavor. I fear we will have a forum for diversity vigilantes who see problems that didn’t exist before.”
Before the motion to table, members Lawson, Phil Stinnett and Gary Shaw said they would vote against the creation of the commission.
Stinnett compared the commission to parking firetrucks in front of houses, looking for fires, and said that he believed a majority of the community is not in favor of the commission’s creation.
“I also believe that the only thing this will accomplish is getting the community divided again,” Stinnett said. “We’ve been through that with the mask issue, and with the salary issue for police and firefighters. ... All this will do is bring on another disaster.”
Council member Chuck Copple said he would vote for the resolution, calling it a good method for self-examination. While he pointed out a lack of clarity about what the commission would look for, the process of ensuring the community is in good shape is valuable.
“No, we don’t park a firetruck in front of a house, but we sure send fire crews to community buildings in town to make sure they do things safely,” Copple said. “I see this as a method for the city to examine itself. We can make sure, if everyone is correct that we are a great place to live, that everything is being done on the up and up, then it shouldn’t produce that many recommendations for changes.”
Six people, including one Black man, two white women and three white men, spoke against the creation of the commission in a public comment section before council’s discussion. Many of those speakers complimented the Joplin area as being a fine place to live, capable of self-policing its own problems regarding diversity, inclusion and equity.
Cortez agreed with that notion from the speakers in explaining why he would vote for it as a way to ensure the community is meeting its reputation.
“We have a tremendous, loving community, and we’ve demonstrated it publicly to the world time and time again,” Cortez said. “I agree with the dissent about what could potentially happen, but I also believe that with anything, we can find the good in it.”
In other meeting business:
• The council approved a contract with the cybersecurity firm Ravenii with an 8-0 vote. The contract, worth $197,046, will be paid across two fiscal years.
The first two months’ cost will be absorbed by sales tax revenues that have come in higher than projections, said Finance Director Leslie Haase during the meeting. The remaining 10 months’ cost, in the next fiscal year, will come from postponing a variety of projects across multiple departments.
• The council granted initial approval of a final plat review for a 14-lot subdivision to be built along Par Lane, southwest of 20th and Black Cat roads. The vote was passed with a vote of six in favor, with Lawson voting no and Stinnett abstaining.
According to the proposed plat, Par Lane would be extended west of Twin Hills Drive and be zoned for R-1, single-family houses. Developer 4 State Builders was originally rejected for a preliminary plat that called for townhouses.
Par Lane would be stubbed on its western end for future development, according to documentation from the city.
The measure is expected to return to the council for final approval during a future meeting.
