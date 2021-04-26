Joplin's COVID-19 numbers remain flat, or nearly so, ahead of a City Council discussion next week on whether to further ease restrictions on restaurants, businesses and pools.
"Our trajectory, I'd call it relatively flat, maybe slighty up," said Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department director, at a monthly city briefing on Monday. The average number of cases per day is at 4.5 and the increase in cases the last week is about one case a day, Talken reported.
There were 29 reported active cases within the city as of Friday, the last day that numbers were available ahead of Monday briefing, Talken said. That brought the total of cases reported since the pandemic started a year ago March at 6,058; so far, 130 Joplin residents have died from causes attributed to or involving COVID-19.
"COVID numbers, you're not going to see them go straight up or straight down," Talken said. "I would anticipate that we will see some COVID numbers continue for awhile, if not forever, as COVID establishes itself. We expect those numbers to go up and down but we've seen them be relatively flat since the first of March."
Cases across the state and nation are down although there are a handful of hot spots where cases are higher in the country, such as in the upper Midwest and Northeast, the health director said.
Hospitalizations locally due to COVID-19 are slightly down from a week ago at 13 regional patients in Joplin hospitals, three of them residents of the city.
"There is a good supply of vaccine but demand is starting to wane," Talken said. "Right now our best defense to keep numbers low and going in the right direction is to go out there and get a vaccine."
Vaccines are free and COVID-19 clinics are being conducted regularly; one is planned today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the FEMA shelter on the Missouri Southern State University campus. The building is located behind the university’s criminal justice center. Appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or by calling the Southwest Missouri Regional COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 or the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122, the health director said.
About 30% of Joplin residents have completed vaccinations and nearly 39% have initiated vaccinations, Talken said. That is about the same as state and U.S. numbers, which are about 30% of Missouri residents and about 40% of U.S. residents.
Even those vaccinated should not drop precautions.
"COVID is still out there. It's not completely gone so exercise caution. If you're sick, stay home and vaccine, that's the thing right now. We've got to keep this trend line going and the best way to have that happen is to get everyone vaccinated."
Last week, the City Council moved from Step 2 to Step 3 in the Joplin Response and Recovery Plan enacted about a year ago to deal with COVID-19. That effort lifted occupancy limits in businesses except for mass gatherings. The step did allow places that host mass gatherings to resume for up to 250 people but it does not remove the obligation for places such as restaurants, businesses, gyms, pools and personal services such as barbers and beauticians, nail salons and massage therapists.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday the council will take up a discussion on further action regarding those requirements at a meeting next Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.