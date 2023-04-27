In a game that saw just five runners reach base for the home team, the Joplin Eagles fell 9-1 to visiting Willard on Thursday at Joplin High School.
Willard put two players on in the top of the first with a walk of Landon Moore and a single to right field by Cooper Wilken. Moore was caught trying to score after a laser throw by Eagle right fielder Layten Copher to end the inning.
Joplin went down in order in the bottom of the frame after a Brady Mails groundout to short center field and strikeouts by Caden Shoemaker and Byler Reither.
"Their kid (Wilken) did a really nice job of pounding the strike zone," Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf said. "He threw against us last year too, and he just does a really good job of throwing strikes. We have to make some adjustments to swing a little earlier in the count to see that first-pitch fastball and try to jump on it."
The Tigers managed a walk from Joplin starter Kutler Schwarting and a Kyle Beemen single to Eagle third baseman Landon Maples, but stranded those runners after a groundout to third base. Joplin went three and out again in the bottom of the second with a Copher, Maples and Jackson Queen all hitting infield groundouts.
Willard tallied three runs in the top of the third to take the lead. Moore reached base with a lead-off single up the middle and advanced to second on a baulk, before crossing the plate on a Wilken single up the middle. Wilken and Drew Quinlan scored on a long fly ball off the bat of Cooper Hampton. Quinlan had reached base earlier after getting hit by a pitch. The Tigers had a 3-0 advantage going into the bottom of the third.
Eli Sotlar got the first hit for Joplin, a double down the left field line. After strikeouts of Brock Waghorn and Cole Lawrence, Mails drove in Sotlar and the Eagles trailed 3-1 by innings end.
Willard responded to the Eagles score with 3-run fourth inning. A Klayton Kiser RBI single to center plated Beeman and a Quinlan single to center field scored Moore and Kiser. With the Tigers up 6-1, Reither stopped the bleeding with an unassisted double play at second base on a hard-hit line drive.
Joplin failed to put a runner on in their half of the inning and Willard added two more runs to its total in the top of the fifth off a Moore single that sent Beeman and Hampton home to give the Tigers an 8-1 cushion. Joplin again went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
After holding Willard scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, Mails logged his second — and the Eagles' third — hit of the game with a single to center field. Reither walked, advancing Mails to second base, but Joplin could not bring Mails home and went into the final inning still down 8-1.
The Tigers scored their final run on a Beemen inside-the-park home run off a hard line drive over the head of Cole Lawrence. Sotlar logged the Eagles fourth hit of the game on an infield single in the bottom of the frame, but was stranded as Joplin went down 9-1.
Wilken threw six strikeouts in five innings of work as Willard improved to 18-8. Joplin dropped to 6-13. The Tigers outhit Joplin 12-4.
The Eagles return to action Saturday with an 11 a.m. home game against Smithville.
